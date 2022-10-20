JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Two More Teens "Mysteriously" Died and Even Conservative and Alternative Media Refuses to Ask, "Was it the Jabs?"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:51
-19:51

Two More Teens "Mysteriously" Died and Even Conservative and Alternative Media Refuses to Ask, "Was it the Jabs?"

Get Prepared Now: https://jdrucker.com/prepare Corporate media and leftist media are shills for the globalist elites. That's why they do everything they can to cover up when young and otherwise healthy people die from a cause of death that is...
JD Rucker
Oct 20, 2022
Share

Get Prepared Now: https://jdrucker.com/prepare

Corporate media and leftist media are shills for the globalist elites. That's why they do everything they can to cover up when young and otherwise healthy people die from a cause of death that is unknown. But why are so few in conservative and alternative media asking the very obvious question?

"Was it the jabs?"

For those who attached to the financial and traffic associated with Big Tech teats, it's somewhat understandable. I'm not saying it's justified by any means; we need honest media asking good faith questions at a time when the powers-that-be are frantically attempting to jab every man, woman, and child on earth as many times as possible. But at least if they depend on Google ad money or Facebook traffic to stay in business, I can understand that it's a tough choice. They're making the wrong choice in my humble opinion, but I can say that because we are NOT beholden to these tyrants.

Those of us who do not have such attachments should be leading the charge to ask the question. When someone dies mysteriously, we often ask if foul play was involved. We ask if there's evidence of suicide. We try to find out of there were underlying health issues. So why do so few even mention the words "Covid" or "vaccine" in stories they post about these mysterious deaths? Far too many are doing the "wink wink" style of journalism where they mention the death, highlight that the cause of death is unknown, and then leave the readers to draw their own conclusions.

That's simply not good enough. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I broke down two stories from this week in which the question needed to be asked.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker