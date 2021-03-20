This show may get us canceled on Big Tech. Why? Because we had the gall today to mention the facts about Covid-19 deaths that other nations are willing to acknowledge but our government will not. Clinical depression, drug overdoses, and suicides are all up, but you won't find that data available in the U.S.
US officials hiding data as other nations reveal the lockdowns are more deadly than Covid-19
Mar 20, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
