As conspiracy theories go, this one is pretty mild on the "theory" and heavy on facts. Put them all together and we may have the miracle smoking gun emerging before our eyes that reelects President Trump.
Was the SolarWinds Orion hack a signal to collect their Dominion Voting Systems data?
As conspiracy theories go, this one is pretty mild on the "theory" and heavy on facts. Put them all together and we may have the miracle smoking gun emerging before our eyes that reelects President Trump.
Dec 15, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post