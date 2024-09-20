Was Trump Attacked With an Infrared Laser, Sending 20+ People to the ER?

Tinfoil hat time. At an Arizona rally last week, around 20 attendees who were seated in bleachers behind and to the left of Donald Trump had to go to the emergency room after the event. Most complained of pain and swelling in their eyes and even partial blindness.



Follow JD Rucker on Pickax: https://pickax.com/jdrucker



Protect your financial future with precious metals! Download your FREE Gold and Silver Guide from Genesis Gold today and take control of your financial destiny! https://genesispreciousmetals.com/



Elevate your meals with Freedom First Beef… even if you find yourself in the middle of the apocalypse! Use code JDR for 25% off and enjoy high-quality beef whenever you crave it – today or tomorrow! https://freedomfirstbeef.com



Unleash the spirit of liberty in every cup with Freedom First Coffee's Founders Blend. Order now using code JDR and savor the unparalleled taste of freedom in every patriotic sip. https://freedomfirstcoffee.com





