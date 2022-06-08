One of the necessary measures the New World Order needs in order to achieve their vision of The Great Reset is for certain essential resources to be completely under their control. Water, energy, and medicine are among them, and are grouped as the third control-factor I listed recently in an episode of The JD Rucker Show. Today, we're talking about these and why patriots must make themselves as independent as possible.
Water, Energy, Medicine: The Resources They're Using to Build Control Mechanisms
One of the necessary measures the New World Order needs in order to achieve their vision of The Great Reset is for certain essential resources to be completely under their control. Water, energy, and medicine are among them, and are grouped as the...
Jun 08, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post