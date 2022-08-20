Hanlon's Razor states, "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."
That likely has never really been true, but today we must assume that everything bad is driven by evil, and even many things that appear to be good are also attributed to evil. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into why it's so important that we recognize the source of our problems so we can address them properly.
We Must See EVERY Major Event as an Attack From the Globalist Elites
The JD Rucker Show
