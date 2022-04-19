JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
We're Beyond the Point of No Return on Food Shortages
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:08
-57:08

We're Beyond the Point of No Return on Food Shortages

Get Prepared Now: https://noqreport.com/mps At this point, only God can prevent massive food shortages from hitting the United States in the near future. We knew things were bad when even Joe Biden's handlers instructed him to warn the world last...
JD Rucker
Apr 19, 2022
Share

Get Prepared Now: https://noqreport.com/mps

At this point, only God can prevent massive food shortages from hitting the United States in the near future. We knew things were bad when even Joe Biden's handlers instructed him to warn the world last month that we would all be experiencing food shortages soon. Now, it seems to be a foregone conclusion.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but we're in the middle of a perfect storm of events that will lead to even higher prices and extreme food scarcity. The stage was set by Pandemic Panic Theater. The Ukraine-Russia war made things much worse as fertilizer and grain exports from the region have dried up. Add in the bird flu, the Biden regime's destructive economic policies, supply chain issues that existed long before the Russian invasion, drought across farmland on the west coast, and fewer workers engaged in producing food in America and all of a sudden it seems as if widespread food shortages could come as soon as later this year.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel with JD Rucker, I dove into this notion as both a warning as well as a call to action. In nearly every situation, I call on people to work together to fix the problems we face. Protests, pressuring politicians for legislation, lawsuits, and even civil disobedience when appropriate are all in our Fix-This-Nation Toolbox. Unfortunately, nothing in our toolbox can fix the economic turmoil we're facing. We can make improvements, but these will be incremental and futile.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker