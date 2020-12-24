We've gone from 'stop the steal' to 'stop the stall' as exposed fraudsters try to run out the clock

Those who cheated know they're going to get caught. All they can hope for is we lose interest because time is short.
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post