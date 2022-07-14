JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
What Do Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Pope Francis Have in Common? The Globalist Council for Inclusive Capitalism
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:08
-56:08

What Do Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Pope Francis Have in Common? The Globalist Council for Inclusive Capitalism

When we think of the New World Order (or their rebranded version, the Liberal World Order), we usually think of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and people like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama. But as...
JD Rucker
Jul 14, 2022
Share

When we think of the New World Order (or their rebranded version, the Liberal World Order), we usually think of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and people like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama. But as Brandon Smith noted in a recent article, the WEF is mostly just a planning organization. It's the "think tank" of globalist elites.

When it comes to enacting the various evil machinations of these powers and principalities, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism is the tip of the spear. This is where the other group of globalists take the plans and put them into action. Among these globalists who are driving The Great Reset agenda are Pope Francis, the Rockefeller Foundation, and none other than group founder Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker