When we think of the New World Order (or their rebranded version, the Liberal World Order), we usually think of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and people like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama. But as Brandon Smith noted in a recent article, the WEF is mostly just a planning organization. It's the "think tank" of globalist elites.
When it comes to enacting the various evil machinations of these powers and principalities, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism is the tip of the spear. This is where the other group of globalists take the plans and put them into action. Among these globalists who are driving The Great Reset agenda are Pope Francis, the Rockefeller Foundation, and none other than group founder Lynn Forester de Rothschild.
What Do Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Pope Francis Have in Common? The Globalist Council for Inclusive Capitalism
When we think of the New World Order (or their rebranded version, the Liberal World Order), we usually think of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and people like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama. But as Brandon Smith noted in a recent article, the WEF is mostly just a planning organization. It's the "think tank" of globalist elites.
Share this post