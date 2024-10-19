Is there a scenario in which the Electoral College could result in a tie? Actually, there are multiple scenarios just playing with the battleground states alone.
Judge Chutkan and Jack Smith unleashed the "Get Trump" files. Democrat Bob Casey is touting his support of Trump policies. Leftists are threatening Trump supporters. All of this and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
What If It's a Tie? Plus Chutkan, Senate Chances, and Leftist Threats
Is there a scenario in which the Electoral College could result in a tie? Actually, there are multiple scenarios just playing with the battleground states alone. Judge Chutkan and Jack Smith unleashed the "Get Trump" files. Democrat Bob Casey is...
Oct 19, 2024
Is there a scenario in which the Electoral College could result in a tie? Actually, there are multiple scenarios just playing with the battleground states alone.
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post