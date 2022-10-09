What If the Truth Never Comes Out?

Help us launch https://discern.tv



It feels like the truth about Pandemic Panic Theater, from destructive lockdowns to debilitating face masks to dangerous "vaccines" is all finally starting to come out. It FEELS like we're not being silences as much, censored as often, or banned as absolutely by Big Tech. But I'm not ready to accept that the powers-that-be are ever going to let the full truth about their conspiracy come out. That does nothing to dissuade me from continuing to disseminate the truth, and it shouldn't dissuade you, either.



There's an article by Julie Ponesse from The Epoch Times that really hits home. We MUST keep fighting until people are held accountable. We MUST keep disseminating the truth even as most will not listen. They used to say "follow the science" and "if it saves one life then it's worth it." They don't say such things anymore, but we should. We MUST follow the science and help others to do the same because if we can save one life, it will be worth it.



I discussed all of this and Ponesse's article on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.