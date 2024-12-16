JD Rucker Show
What's REALLY Happening With the Drones?
What's REALLY Happening With the Drones?

The official narrative from our government regarding the "drone" invasion in New Jersey and other states is that they don't know what the drones are, most of them aren't really drones, and they don't pose a threat to national security or public...
JD Rucker
Dec 16, 2024
The official narrative from our government regarding the "drone" invasion in New Jersey and other states is that they don't know what the drones are, most of them aren't really drones, and they don't pose a threat to national security or public safety.
Doesn't sound convincing. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we explore some of the theories surrounding the "drones," plus we discuss the Diddy list and other topics.
Discussion about this episode

