Where's the Outrage as Biden Will Sign Away Our Sovereignty to Tedros Next Week?

How do you con conservatives into backing off on an issue? You tell them you're sorry and you won't do it again. We saw it with PayPal who apologized for the "mistake" of threatening to confiscate $2500 from users for wrongthink. Conservatives saw this apology as a victory and stopped pressing the point. But the $2500 penalty still remains and nobody's talking about it.That's nothing compared to the odd lack of concern from conservative and alternative media regarding the Pandemic Treaty with the World Health Organization. Last year, it was huge news from March until July when it was allegedly "defeated." But as I've said since then, it was only delayed. Now, the deadline has quietly creeped up on us and Joe Biden will be signing onto it as early as February 27. Yes, next week.Where's the outrage? Where are conservative politicians who should be screaming about a president unilaterally signing away our sovereignty? Where are the conservative pundits and alternative media show hosts who were rightly apoplectic last year? Pandemic Treaty 2.0 is about to be signed and there's barely a whimper coming from our best journalistic warriors.On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I spent the entire time talking about the article below by Kevin Stocklin from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times. Why? Because this is the existential threat that's sneaking past everyone and we need to take action against it immediately. In fact, it may be too late. https://americafirstreport.com/wheres-the-outrage-as-biden-will-sign-away-our-sovereignty-to-tedros-next-week/