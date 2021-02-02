There really is no need for private citizen Donald Trump to defend himself against impeachment because it's ludicrous prima facie. But he should use his time on the stage to present as much evidence as possible of massive voter fraud.
Whether through writ of quo warranto or Senate trial, Trump MUST focus on voter fraud evidence
Feb 02, 2021
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
