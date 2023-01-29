JD Rucker Show
Whistleblower Ivory Hecker: Fox News Is "Hiding Some Dirty Secrets About How Corrupt Elections Are"
Whistleblower Ivory Hecker: Fox News Is "Hiding Some Dirty Secrets About How Corrupt Elections Are"

Independent journalist Ivory Hecker made waves when she quit her job with a Fox News affiliate live on-air in 2021. She worked with Project Veritas to expose...
JD Rucker
Jan 29, 2023
Independent journalist Ivory Hecker made waves when she quit her job with a Fox News affiliate live on-air in 2021. She worked with Project Veritas to expose massive corruption, propaganda, and gaslighting by corporate media. Then, she went out on her own to bring real journalism to the world.On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I was joined by Hecker to discuss what's been happening since then, her plans for the future, and what she believes to be the most pressing issues in America today that corporate media refuses to cover. I was expecting her answer to be something associated with globalism, Covid-19, or any of the other major topics that she's been covering on her show, but her response was both instant and unexpected.

