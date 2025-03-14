White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy

News coming from "anonymous sources" in the White House reveal what can only be described as a brilliant move if true. While we normally ignore "anonymous sources," this particular batch of multiple sources seems credible based on the presence of members of the House and Senate plus known cryptocurrency experts.

Was the "underwhelming" news about the U.S. Bitcoin Strategic Reserve intended to do exactly what it has done? Does the White House plan on buying a bunch of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the near future, likely sending the prices skyrocketing? All indicators point to an affirmative. Here are the details from Forbes...

White House Leak Sparks Wild Speculation Trump Is About To Blow Up The Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin and crypto prices are struggling to regain momentum after a steep sell-off over the last month (not helped by a serious BlackRock chief executive warning).

The bitcoin price has bounced around $80,000 per bitcoin after falling in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s executive order that called for the creation of a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve but fell short of market expectations and put bitcoin on the verge of a major price crash.

Now, as China quietly primes the bitcoin price for a huge earthquake, a White House leak has revealed one of Donald Trump’s top bitcoin and crypto officials reportedly said the Trump administration wants to acquire as much bitcoin as possible.

Bo Hines, executive director of the presidential working group on digital assets, told attendees of a closed-door round table hosted by the Bitcoin Policy Institute that the White House plans to buy as much bitcoin as it can, crypto news outlet Decrypt reported, citing multiple anonymous sources.

A White House official confirmed Hines’ comments to Decrypt, adding any such acquisitions would be made "in a budget neutral way that doesn’t cost the taxpayers a dime." [...]

Learn more about using cryptocurrencies to back your retirement accounts or just buy them with cash and let crypto experts manage your portfolio. Check out jdrcrypto.com