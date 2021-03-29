To some, it may sound like no big deal. If you take the Covid vaccine, this will make it easier to prove that you did. And therein lies the problem. Why should people have to prove they took one of several questionable vaccines for a disease with such a high recovery rate? Privacy, safety, and authoritarian concerns abound in this draconian move.
White House started pushing 'vaccine passports.' Here's what we need to do to stop it.
Mar 29, 2021
