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White House Wants Anthropic Back, Democrats Coast-to-Coast Issues, and the AI Kill Switch

JD Rucker's avatar
JD Rucker
Apr 29, 2026

White House Quietly Backpedaling on Anthropic as Powerful AI Beats Others - https://americafirstreport.com/white-house-quietly-backpedaling-on-anthropic-as-powerful-ai-beats-others/

The Bailout Was Always Part of Zohran Mamdani’s Plan - https://economiccollapse.report/the-bailout-was-always-part-of-zohran-mamdanis-plan/

Even Democrats Should Vote for a Republican California Governor This One Time -

AI Analyzed Old CIA Documents, Claims to Have Found Human “Kill Switch” Through Mobile Devices - https://basedunderground.com/ai-analyzed-old-cia-documents-claims-to-have-found-human-kill-switch-through-mobile-devices/

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