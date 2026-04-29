White House Wants Anthropic Back, Democrats Coast-to-Coast Issues, and the AI Kill Switch

White House Quietly Backpedaling on Anthropic as Powerful AI Beats Others - https://americafirstreport.com/white-house-quietly-backpedaling-on-anthropic-as-powerful-ai-beats-others/
The Bailout Was Always Part of Zohran Mamdani’s Plan - https://economiccollapse.report/the-bailout-was-always-part-of-zohran-mamdanis-plan/
Even Democrats Should Vote for a Republican California Governor This One Time -
AI Analyzed Old CIA Documents, Claims to Have Found Human “Kill Switch” Through Mobile Devices - https://basedunderground.com/ai-analyzed-old-cia-documents-claims-to-have-found-human-kill-switch-through-mobile-devices/