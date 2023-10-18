JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Who Can Patriots Trust in the Media?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:01:08
-2:01:08

Who Can Patriots Trust in the Media?

As editor of The Liberty Daily and owner of Discern Report, I spend more time sifting through headlines than 99.999% of the population. I'm sure there has to be someone out there who does absolutely nothing other than read and/or watch various news...
JD Rucker
Oct 18, 2023
Share

As editor of The Liberty Daily and owner of Discern Report, I spend more time sifting through headlines than 99.999% of the population. I'm sure there has to be someone out there who does absolutely nothing other than read and/or watch various news sources who might have more hours logged everyday than I do, but I definitely put in the time 365 days per year.My feed carries over 300 conservative news sites, blogs, and video channels that updates in near-real-time and I read the headlines of about 90% of it daily. That's literally thousands of headlines that I read with hundreds of the stories scanned and dozens fully read or watched. I have a unique understanding of the biases, styles, and nuances of these outlets and as a result I know who to trust, depending on the topic.This is extremely important today, perhaps more than ever, with so many important events hitting us incessantly. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be going through as many of these outlets as possible with my assessments of the good, bad, and ugly. I'll also be taking calls and reacting to chats as they come in to keep it as interactive as possible. This will also help me to learn more about other outlets; any time I do a show like this I get word about outlets that I need to add to my feed.Today's sponsor: https://jdrgold.com

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker