Who Is REALLY Running the Country?

On today's episode of JD Rucker LIVE, I took questions from listeners about whatever topic they liked. A variation of one question kept popping up — who is REALLY running America? It's obviously not Joe Biden or the Democrat Party as they have demonstrated they're somebody's pawns. It's not the GOP in DC who have very little power, and while at least half of them are corrupted by The Swamp they just don't have the gumption to actually make anything happen.



I'm replaying this live show on my podcast, The Midnight Sentinel, because it's an important topic. Yes, I discussed many issues outside of that question but it's the one that stood out as important enough to discuss further.



So, who's running the United States? Is it the same people who are running the world? Probably. And unfortunately that may have been the case from George H. W. Bush all the way through to Barack Obama. There was a blip in their control structure when Donald Trump won, which is why I'm convinced they did everything they could to steal the election from him in 2020.



Below, I made a list of the ten people/groups I believe are most likely to be truly in charge. It's in no particular order so don't give more weight to the top or the bottom. To be clear, neither I nor anyone outside of the inner circle of evil knowledge could possibly know for sure who's really in charge. Whoever we might think it is at any given moment is almost certainly working on behalf of someone or something else. Until we get to the top of the evil food chain with Satan himself, everyone else is just a minion. The people and groups on this list happen to be extremely powerful minions.



There's an important thing to consider before we get to the list, and that's to know the difference between the high-level puppets and the actual puppet masters. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are definitely puppets. Missing from the list below are two prominent people and one prominent organization that are puppet masters in their own right, but who are not really at the top of the evil hierarchy even if many believe they are.



Bill and Hillary Clinton may be elites in the Democrat Party, but they are not top-tier globalists. They are pawns, middle managers really, who answer to higher players. The United Nations is also conspicuously missing from the list because they tend to be far too feckless to possibly be at or even near the top of the food chain. Moreover, there is far less control over who gets to participate at the U.N. than in organizations such as the World Economic Forum in which completely control is centralized.



By no means is this list complete. There are players I've never even heard of who may be more powerful than any of the people or groups below. There are probably players who we all have heard of who may be separated publicly but fully engaged privately. Elon Musk's name was thrown out in one of the questions I was asked on the show. He's said things that make us wonder about his motivations even as he's said other things that make him seem like a "good guy."



So, who is at least partially calling the shots? Who's controlling Joe Biden's strings? The closest thing to a right answer is that it's a combination of some or even all of the ten entities I listed here: https://noqreport.com/2022/04/01/who-is-really-running-the-country