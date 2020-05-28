This should have happened long ago. We'll soon see if the government will finally hold social media companies like Twitter to account for their status as "platforms."
Why President Trump is right to sign an executive order against social media censorship
This should have happened long ago. We'll soon see if the government will finally hold social media companies like Twitter to account for their status as "platforms."
May 28, 2020
