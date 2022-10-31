JD Rucker Show
Why the Biden-Harris Economy Is Pushing Younger Americans Into Gold and Silver
Why the Biden-Harris Economy Is Pushing Younger Americans Into Gold and Silver

JD Rucker
Oct 31, 2022
Today's sponsor is Genesis Gold: https://jdrucker.com/metals

The precious metals market has always been considered ideal for older Americans with their investments and retirement. The returns are steady and the risks are generally considered to be lower than having money tied up in the markets. It behooves those who want to protect what they've accumulated to move some or all of their investments into gold and silver, but over the past few months we've seen the ranks of younger Americans joining their older fellow citizens in jumping to precious metals.

Jonathan Rose from Genesis Gold, a Christian precious metals company, joined me again today to discuss this phenomenon. Is it just that the Biden-Harris economy is so bad, fewer people are wanting to stay in riskier markets? There's actually more to it than that. I'll be asking Mr. Rose about inflation, how interest rates are affecting Americans' wealth and retirement, and what we can expect in the months and years to come.

The red wave that should be coming on Election Day will almost certainly have limited effect on the economy itself. Republican majorities will be able to slow the bleeding, but unless they can miraculously win super-majorities in both chambers that would allow them to overturn presidential vetoes, they will not be able to pass significant economic bills that become low. This is just another reason precious metals are becoming more popular to those who want to ride out the storm.

Contact Jonathan at https://jdrucker.com/metals

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
