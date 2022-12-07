JD Rucker Show
Will a Full-Blown Global Economic Collapse Strike in 2023?
It's important to know something up front. I have NOT been a "Chicken Little" who was screaming about economic collapse for years. I didn't panic for Y2K. I didn't panic during the economic downturn of 2008-2009. I didn't freak out over Obamacare, at...
Dec 07, 2022
It's important to know something up front. I have NOT been a "Chicken Little" who was screaming about economic collapse for years. I didn't panic for Y2K. I didn't panic during the economic downturn of 2008-2009. I didn't freak out over Obamacare, at least not from an economic perspective. I believed that we could recover from the 2020 lockdowns. But by mid-2021 I finally started getting truly concerned and throughout 2022 I've been monitoring the nation's economy very closely.

Now, I'm ringing the alarm bells because the threat of full-blown global economic collapse is real as we go into 2023.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered several stories that highlight the dangerous trends we're seeing. Unfortunately, the Biden-Harris regime seems bent on making things even worse and the new Republican majority in the House doesn't seem willing or able to do much to stop it.

No matter how old you are, if you have retirement accounts or wealth, it's time to move to a self-directed IRA and physical precious metals. Go to https://jdrucker.com/gold for AMERICA FIRST precious metals companies to help you.

Discussion about this episode

