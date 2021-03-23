JD Rucker Show
With all the craziness in politics and culture, we need our Bibles more than ever
With all the craziness in politics and culture, we need our Bibles more than ever

JD Rucker
Mar 23, 2021
It's easy to get wrapped up in the day-to-day shenanigans without cracking open our Bibles or falling to our knees enough. Between Covid, government, the border crisis, Cultural Marxism, and any of dozens of problems facing society today, we can get too distracted to remember the true solution to it all. It's not that the Bible and prayer will necessarily help our situations (though they can), but more importantly they help us with the most important situation on our horizon. We need the Bible and our Lord today more than ever.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
