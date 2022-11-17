JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
With Election Fraud Deniers Everywhere, Is There ANYTHING We Can Do to Fix This?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:16:28
-1:16:28

With Election Fraud Deniers Everywhere, Is There ANYTHING We Can Do to Fix This?

For the months after the 2020 election was stolen, I spent most hours of nearly every day trying to figure out how to fix it. I spoke to attorneys, conservative leaders, and fellow patriots to see what courses of action could be taken. My perspective...
JD Rucker
Nov 17, 2022
Share

For the months after the 2020 election was stolen, I spent most hours of nearly every day trying to figure out how to fix it. I spoke to attorneys, conservative leaders, and fellow patriots to see what courses of action could be taken. My perspective on the situation from around the middle of November, 2020, until some time in mid-2021 was that if the proper election results were going to be honored and if Joe Biden could be prevented from remaining in the White House, it would be due to the Will of God moving America in the right direction.

As is the case now with pretty much everything in my life, my philosophy at the time was to fight the good fight and know that God handles the details. None of us know what role we will be chosen to play in any of the events around us so it behooves us to do what we believe is right from a Biblical perspective so we can be there if God chooses to use us. To those who are not Bible-believing Christians, your philosophy may be similar without the supernatural component. You want to fight for your freedoms, your families, your communities, and your nation and if things work out, we will be victorious in the end.

Either way, we fight.

But as months turned into a year, we saw more and more calls from the right to "move on" and focus on 2022. This was a disastrous choice that far too many made. It was obviously disastrous to many of us who realized that a stolen election that goes unpunished and unresolved will lead to more stolen elections. That's exactly what happened in 2022. My hope was that perhaps NOW more patriots would wake up to the reality that this is going to be the permanent state of affairs in most states and thereby the nation if we don't fight it now ceaselessly until it's fixed.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker