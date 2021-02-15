JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
With impeachment over, Donald Trump MUST reengage in the voter fraud scandal
With impeachment over, Donald Trump MUST reengage in the voter fraud scandal

There are voices on both sides of the aisle calling on President Trump to "move on" and focus on the future. But there are three important reasons this would be a mistake. He needs to bring forth the truth about voter fraud because every effort on his...
JD Rucker
Feb 15, 2021
There are voices on both sides of the aisle calling on President Trump to "move on" and focus on the future. But there are three important reasons this would be a mistake. He needs to bring forth the truth about voter fraud because every effort on his behalf has been quashed. In this episode, we also discussed Washington state's clearly racist policies on Covid relief, New York getting $50 billion in Biden bailout money, and the need for many more signatures to get Gavin Newsom out of office.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
