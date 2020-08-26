We can try to blame the shooters. We can lay at least some blame on the Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists. But the lion's share of the blame belongs to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.
With two dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has blood on his hands
We can try to blame the shooters. We can lay at least some blame on the Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists. But the lion's share of the blame belongs to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.
Aug 26, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post