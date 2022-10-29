JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
World Health Organization Takes Full Control of "Vaccine" Narrative on YouTube
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:35
-57:35

World Health Organization Takes Full Control of "Vaccine" Narrative on YouTube

Vaxxed or not, protect yourself and improve your immunity with the product that got me banned by YouTube: https://zstacklife.com/freedom It's funny how the powers-that-be force compliance through psychological tactics that were once considered to...
JD Rucker
Oct 29, 2022
Share

Vaxxed or not, protect yourself and improve your immunity with the product that got me banned by YouTube: https://zstacklife.com/freedom

It's funny how the powers-that-be force compliance through psychological tactics that were once considered to be fascist by the masses. They're still fascist, but the masses have been gaslighted into ignoring reality and accepting what they're being told by their betters. The latest example is hitting YouTube medical professionals who must now apply to be considered trustworthy and reliable. The criteria: Adherence to World Health Organization recommendations.

This is one of the many reasons I've decided to delete all the content from my YouTube channel. I'd just delete the whole channel if it didn't have my music and Bible-audio playlists, something I unfortunately cannot duplicate on the other video platforms yet. But I won't be posting anymore content there. Ever. It's best to subscribe to my show on the various places where I publish. You never know who's going to become beholden to Big Tech sensibilities next.

https://jdrucker.com/find

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I talked about the way YouTube has allowed the World Health Organization to completely determine what is valid medical information and what is not. I then went into several other stories highlighting the jabs and how Pandemic Panic Theater has taken way so much from our world.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker