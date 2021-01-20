It's Inauguration Day, which means the last batch of hopeful Trump-supporters grasping at straws are likely going to give up. But there's another pathway to correct the results of the election that only came available AFTER Joe Biden was officially inaugurated. Let's talk about a writ of quo warranto.
Writ of quo warranto: How the election can be corrected AFTER inauguration
It's Inauguration Day, which means the last batch of hopeful Trump-supporters grasping at straws are likely going to give up. But there's another pathway to correct the results of the election that only came available AFTER Joe Biden was officially...
Jan 20, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
