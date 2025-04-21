JD Rucker Show: Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab, Google, Gold, Van Hollen, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:
- Pope Francis Dies
- Dollar Crashes on Powell Removal Speculation, Gold Soars to All Time High and BTC Suddenly Spikes
- California Bill Would Prioritize Illegal Aliens for Disaster Aid
- Having Non-Politicians Running the Administration Is Delivering Maximum Success for America
- Majority of Americans Now Favor Mass Deportation of ALL Illegal Aliens
- Stephen Miller Obliterates Senator Chris Van Hollen Over El Salvador Trip to See 'Maryland Man'
- Google, Which Celebrates Every Fake Woke 'Holiday,' Goes Generic for Easter
- Klaus Schwab Abruptly Steps Down From WEF, Interim Chairman Named
Our Sponsors:
- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr
Share this post