JD Rucker Show: Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab, Google, Gold, Van Hollen, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Pope Francis Dies

- Dollar Crashes on Powell Removal Speculation, Gold Soars to All Time High and BTC Suddenly Spikes

- California Bill Would Prioritize Illegal Aliens for Disaster Aid

- Having Non-Politicians Running the Administration Is Delivering Maximum Success for America

- Majority of Americans Now Favor Mass Deportation of ALL Illegal Aliens

- Stephen Miller Obliterates Senator Chris Van Hollen Over El Salvador Trip to See 'Maryland Man'

- Google, Which Celebrates Every Fake Woke 'Holiday,' Goes Generic for Easter

- Klaus Schwab Abruptly Steps Down From WEF, Interim Chairman Named

