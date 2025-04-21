Playback speed
JD Rucker Show: Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab, Google, Gold, Van Hollen, and More

Easter was mostly peaceful but there were still events brewing around the world.
JD Rucker
Apr 21, 2025
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Pope Francis Dies
- Dollar Crashes on Powell Removal Speculation, Gold Soars to All Time High and BTC Suddenly Spikes
- California Bill Would Prioritize Illegal Aliens for Disaster Aid
- Having Non-Politicians Running the Administration Is Delivering Maximum Success for America
- Majority of Americans Now Favor Mass Deportation of ALL Illegal Aliens
- Stephen Miller Obliterates Senator Chris Van Hollen Over El Salvador Trip to See 'Maryland Man'
- Google, Which Celebrates Every Fake Woke 'Holiday,' Goes Generic for Easter
- Klaus Schwab Abruptly Steps Down From WEF, Interim Chairman Named

Our Sponsors:

- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

