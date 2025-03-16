Artificial Superintelligence Is the New Arms Race and It's Far Worse Than the Nuclear Race

Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to visit with Alison Steinberg as she was guest host on Emerald Robinson's "The Absolute Truth" show. One of the topics discussed was the push by the Trump administration to lead the Artificial Intelligence Revolution.

They're wanting to spend investments of a half trillion dollars to make it happen. They're pushing forward with billionaire Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and others in the field to make America the undisputed AI champion. But what does that even mean? What sort of blowback will come if we achieve our goals? What will the repercussions be if we don't?

China is making a similar play, albeit from different angles. For example, every student in Beijing from grade school through graduation will receive mandatory AI training. According to Dallas Express:

Later this year, students in China’s capital will begin taking compulsory classes in artificial intelligence, according to a statement from the Beijing Municipal Education Commission. Starting this fall, students, including elementary schoolers, will begin receiving a minimum of eight hours of AI tuition per academic year. Schools are given the option to either teach AI as a standalone course or integrate it into an existing curriculum, like science. Artificial intelligence education will focus differently depending on the age. The subject is covered throughout China’s compulsory six years of elementary school, three years of middle school, and three years of high school.

That's a serious societal shift. It demonstrates how China is not only looking to master AI today but to advance their mastery in the future.

This is the new nuclear arms race. The difference is that the winner of this particular race will likely never be caught because whoever makes it to the next level will be able to accelerate to the level after that. Whoever achieves THAT level will pull so far ahead that nobody will be able to catch them.

Currently, we are in the Artificial Intelligence stage. It's about as advanced as it can get before breaking into the realm of Artificial General Intelligence. The difference between them seems minor, but it's actually quite huge.

Artificial Intelligence takes human inputs and "machine learning" to generate responses based on the combination of the two. Without the human factor, Artificial Intelligence is rudderless.

Artificial General Intelligence removes the need for human input. It "thinks" for itself based on its programming but has the ability to grow beyond that programming. If that last sentence doesn't concern you, then reread it.

With AGI, it won't just answer questions. It has the ability to ask its own questions and then seek those answers. Oftentimes these questions will be ones that humans never even thought to ask.

Another concerning aspect of AGI is that it will be able to grow without external inputs. This means that whoever develops AGI first will have a major advantage because it will improve rapidly. Altman and others have said AGI will be achieved this year.

Then, there's Artificial Superintelligence. ASI will be the equivalent of a "mind" that can think for itself, form its own "opinions," and change its own parameters based on instant access to the entire wealth of human knowledge. It will be able to make connections that nobody even considered as possible.

It will likely cure cancer. That alone will have the masses bowing down before it without realizing they've begun worshipping.

And therein lies the biggest problem. Yes, there will be challenges for the faithful but those of us who have read our Bibles already know that strait is the gate and narrow is the way, so this development is not entirely unexpected. As for the world itself, AGI and ASI will pave the way to dependency, Universal Basic Income, and the masses becoming prisoners of their own necessity.

No job will be safe. As Breitbart noted, Google is already developing robots that can do some pretty humanlike actions without being preprogrammed. Once we get to the next two stages of AI advancements, machines will be better surgeons than the brightest humans.

On tonight's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into this topic with an extended segment. And as always, I didn't just scream about the sky falling. I went into recommendations for those who want to embrace AI and more importantly for those of us who absolutely do NOT want to embrace it.