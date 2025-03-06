Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul

Elon Musk learned something new today. It's possible to cut spending through Senate legislation that only requires a majority vote, meaning Republicans could get it done without a single Democrat vote if they can get all but two GOP Senators to agree.

The billionaire leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was "elated" by the news, as I discussed on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show. Here's the skinny from Axios...

(Axios)—Elon Musk and Republican senators are eyeing a package to claw back tens or hundreds of billions of dollars in federal spending after meeting in a closed-door lunch on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Musk has been leading the charge on spending cuts from the White House. Some lawmakers want to make his actions more permanent by making them law.

No decisions have been made, but there was some early, general support for the idea being pushed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) after the lunch.

An infamous deficit hawk, Paul pitched Elon Musk on a massive rescission package during a lunch on Wednesday, he told reporters. Such a package would undo federal funding already approved by Congress.

The bill would also only require 51 votes to pass the Senate — no Democrats needed.

Paul said specific numbers weren't discussed, but he'd like to see $500 billion.

Zoom in: Musk "was elated" at the idea, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told reporters. "I think he didn't realize it could be done at 51."

"I do think there is a genuine appetite to continue this work within the legislative branch," Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) said after the lunch.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he backs Paul's plan.

Between the lines: President Trump has looked at ways to get around the 1974 Impoundment Control Act, which limits the president's power to withhold funds already appropriated by Congress.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against Trump, requiring roughly $1.9 billion in foreign aid via USAID still be disbursed.

"This Court does not look like it's warming towards the impoundment theory," Hawley said.

It's not a good sign for other actions DOGE might want to take to cut spending without Congress.

Flashback: Republicans attempted to roll back $15 billion in government spending with a rescission package during the first Trump administration.

But it failed due to "no" votes from Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.).

Collins is now chair of the Senate appropriations committee, which plays a key role in the rescission process.

