Many of those who swore the corporate media, poll workers, ballot harvesters and full-blown cheaters are going to steal the 2024 election are starting to have hope. JD Rucker knows because he's one of them. But as we hit the final two weeks of the campaign it seems like most everything is aligning for President Trump
Even Pessimistic Conservatives Are Starting to Believe Trump Is Going to Win
Many of those who swore the corporate media, poll workers, ballot harvesters and full-blown cheaters are going to steal the 2024 election are starting to have hope. JD Rucker knows because he's one of them. But as we hit the final two weeks of the...
Oct 24, 2024
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post