House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest

If we don't get this fixed while Republicans are in control, they will likely never have this level of control again.
JD Rucker
Mar 11, 2025
Since 2023, some in alternative media (including us) have been calling for a full investigation into the shenanigans of ActBlue and any nefarious forces utilizing the platform for illicit purposes. Now, Republican members of Congress are on the case and calling on members of the Trump administration to help them out.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we will be covering this article from The Federalist and highlighting what all of this means for addressing massive, widespread voter fraud ahead of the elections to come. If we don't get this fixed while Republicans are in control, they will likely never have this level of control again.

Amid Chaos At ActBlue, House Republicans Seek Answers About ‘Potentially Fraudulent And Illicit Financial Activity’

Republican congressmen are seeking answers about “potentially fraudulent and illicit financial activity” through the Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue. Meanwhile, top officials are fleeing the company.

Republicans Rep. Bryan Steil, chairman of the Committee on House Administration, Rep. James Comer, chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and Rep. Nick Langworthy wrote Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on March 10, seeking information about suspicious activity through ActBlue.

“The Committees remain concerned with recent reports suggesting fraud and evasion of campaign finance law by individuals exploiting online contribution platforms, especially ActBlue,” they wrote in the letter to Bessent.

The congressmen requested all “Suspicious Activity Reports,” “filed or relating to transactions” since Jan. 1, 2023, containing the term “ActBlue,” “which relate to money laundering, counterfeit credit/debit card, credit card or debit card fraud, false statements, wire transfer fraud, or identity theft.”

ActBlue is currently fraught with “internal chaos,” according to The New York Times. The platform’s “senior staff” began resigning in late February, with seven top officials leaving the platform and “a remaining lawyer suggesting he faced internal retaliation.”

Steil said in a statement to The Federalist that he is “committed to making our elections more secure.”

“Our investigation into ActBlue has revealed that there have been weaknesses in our online campaign finance systems, and we need to implement key safeguards,” Steil said. “I’m eager to review the Suspicious Activity Reports from the Treasury Department soon.” [...]

— Read More: thefederalist.com

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
