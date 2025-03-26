JD Rucker Show: Huge Executive Orders, Strange Underreported Stories, Ending Sanctuary, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:
- 8 Things That the Legacy Media Is Being Strangely Quiet About Right Now
- 9th Circuit Court Allows President Trump to Continue His Pause on Refugee Admissions
- President Trump Seeking Executive Order to End Sanctuary Cities
- President Trump Signs Sweeping Election Integrity Executive Order
- Trump Orders Immediate Declassification of FBI Documents on Russia Hoax Investigation
