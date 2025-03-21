Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

JD Rucker Show: Trump Calls Out Roberts, Drunk Kamala, American Christian Challenges, and More

We got a little preachy with this podcast. Not TOO much, but more than usual.
JD Rucker
Mar 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- JD Vance Calls Kamala Harris a Drunk
- President Trump Calls Our Chief Justice Roberts Directly
- 10 Signs That Millions of Americans Have Gone Absolutely Nuts'
- Muslims and Satanists Rising in America

Our Sponsors:

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
Swatting Should Be Charged as Attempted Murder
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Roberts Compromised, Vance Shines, Whoopi Whines, and More
  JD Rucker
America's Dependence on Taiwan's AI Hardware Must End
  JD Rucker
Artificial Superintelligence Is the New Arms Race and It's Far Worse Than the Nuclear Race
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Ending Judicial Tyranny, Ending the Income Tax, Trump's Bitcoin Hack, and More
  JD Rucker
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker