Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce

In separate stories, it is being reported today that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are taking the final steps before coming to the table to discuss a truce or temporary ceasefire. This could be the opening for President Donald J. Trump to establish a long-lasting peace between the warring nations.

Bloomberg reported that at last month's high-level meetings in Saudi Arabia between Russian and US leaders, that there were indications that Putin is ready for a truce under certain conditions. Those conditions center around the good faith understanding that this can be resolved permanently if they begin with this truce.

According to Bloomberg:

Russia is willing to discuss a temporary truce in Ukraine provided there is progress toward a final peace settlement, according to people familiar with the matter in Moscow. In the first signal of a positive response from President Vladimir Putin to US counterpart Donald Trump’s call for a ceasefire, the offer was conveyed at last month’s talks in Saudi Arabia between top Russian and American officials, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal policy. In order to agree to a cessation of hostilities, there would have to be a clear understanding about the framework principles of the final peace accord, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Russia will insist in particular on establishing the parameters of an eventual peacekeeping mission, including agreement on which countries would take part, said another person familiar with the issue.

Fox News is reporting that President Trump is threatening sanctions if Russia continues their attacks:

President Donald Trump threatened to impose "large scale" sanctions against Russia after the country carried out a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he was "strongly considering" sanctions and tariffs "until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached." National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told reporters that Trump is ready to use carrots or sticks" to bring both Russia and Ukraine to the table. When asked by Fox News Channel Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich for more details on what could be sanctioned, Hassett simply said there are "a heck of a lot of things."

Meanwhile, Ukraine is ready to return to the table to discuss a ceasefire and signing a mineral deal with the United States next week. Zero Hedge reported the story below...

High Level US-Ukraine Meeting Set for Riyadh After Zelensky 'Apologizes'

The US and Ukraine will give it another try, after the 'missiles for minerals' deal has faltered amid President Zelensky's resistance to signing the deal, and the big diplomatic blow-up and spat of last Friday.

Top US and Ukrainian officials are expected to meet in Saudi Arabia next Wednesday to discuss a ceasefire effort with Russia, which will mark the first such high-level meeting since last Friday's public spat involving Zelensky at the White House.

Not only were weapons shipments to Kiev suspended as of Monday, but US intelligence-sharing followed. Max Blumenthal of the Gray Zone has aptly commented, "Ukraine can not carry out long range attacks inside Russia without US satellite guidance and intel. This is what we meant when we said the US was waging a proxy war that tempted nuclear escalation."

The upcoming Riyadh meeting will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as national security advisor Mike Waltz. Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, is expected to lead the Ukrainian delegation.

Just prior to that, on Monday, President Zelensky will be in Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This is after an initially scheduled trip for last month was canceled.

Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East has described that President Trump received a letter of regret from Zelensky just prior to his Tuesday Congressional address.

Trump saw the letter "as a good first step — there was an apology and acknowledgment that the U.S. has done so much for Ukraine and a sense of gratitude," Witkoff said. Other sources cast this more as a 'tacit apology'.

Crucially, this marks the first time the word 'apology' was used, which perhaps explains why talks with Ukraine are back on (the White House said this was a requirement).

Still, the White House has confirmed it is "pausing and reviewing all aspects" of its relationship with Ukraine, with some officials such as Walz describing this as temporary, and which is likely to be turned back on soon.

Zelensky has also confirmed Thursday, "Ukrainian and American teams have resumed work, and we hope that next week we will have a meaningful meeting." He said he will send a delegation to meet with "military representatives of countries that are ready to make greater efforts to reliably guarantee security within the framework of ending this war."

Some top Ukraine officials are saying there was no apology...

Zelensky won’t apologize to Trump after their White House meeting, as “there’s nothing to apologize for,” says presidential advisor Podolyak. pic.twitter.com/Qq73utk3Xz — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 7, 2025

Ironically the last time the US delegation was in Riyadh was for a 'successful' first engagement with the Russian side led by FM Lavrov. US and Russia followed this with an Istanbul meeting, amid preparations for Presidents Trump and Putin to meet.

Peace Through Strength

If this can come together, it would mark one of the most extraordinary turnarounds initiated by American foreign policy in history. For three years under the Biden-Harris regime, there was nothing but hostility as peace talks never advanced beyond the whining phase. If President Trump can pull off a truce in his first two months in office, it would be historic.