Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Massive Legacy Media Lies Have Already Launched as President Trump Announces Automotive Tariffs

There are good things and bad things that will happen as a result of the new tariffs. Legacy media only leans in one direction, of course.
JD Rucker
Mar 26, 2025
Share
Transcript

President Trump announced Wednesday that we will be imposing a 25% tariff on automotive imports. This America First stance will have tremendous benefits to go along with the handful of negatives.

What is legacy media saying?

What will the REAL results be?

What does this mean for America's future?

Find JD Rucker:

- Website: https://americafirstreport.com
- X - https://x.com/jdrucker
- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com
- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble
- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find

Our Sponsors:

- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
JD Rucker Show: Huge Executive Orders, Strange Underreported Stories, Ending Sanctuary, and More
  JD Rucker
8 Things That the Legacy Media Is Being Strangely Quiet About Right Now
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Disney's Snow White Strategy, Democrats Retiring, Democrats Astroturfing, and More
  JD Rucker
Three Ways Democrats and Globalists Are Using Astroturfing to Manufacture Support
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Trump Calls Out Roberts, Drunk Kamala, American Christian Challenges, and More
  JD Rucker
Swatting Should Be Charged as Attempted Murder
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Roberts Compromised, Vance Shines, Whoopi Whines, and More
  JD Rucker