Are the LA Fires Part of a Guerrilla Warfare Attack on the United States?
Are the LA Fires Part of a Guerrilla Warfare Attack on the United States?

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics: Costliest Fire in American History Gavin Newsom Pretends to Be Talking to Joe Biden Is America Under Attack With 'Random' Fires and Explosions Pride Magazine Celebrates Lesbian Fire...
Jan 10, 2025
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics:
Costliest Fire in American History
Gavin Newsom Pretends to Be Talking to Joe Biden
Is America Under Attack With 'Random' Fires and Explosions
Pride Magazine Celebrates Lesbian Fire Chief of L.A. As City Burns Down
Sleepy Joe Says Federal Government Will Cover 100% of Disaster Relief Costs for 180 Days
The Fire Map Says It All
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
