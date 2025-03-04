Playback speed
JD Rucker Show: Democrats Coordinate "The Big Lie," DOGE Drops Examples, and More

It's clear Democrats either need to change their policies or change their messaging. They have chosen the latter, and so far it's a debacle.
JD Rucker
Mar 04, 2025
1
Transcript

Democrats are desperately trying to reverse their fortunes. They’ve been struggling ever since the 2024 election to figure out what they did wrong and how they can correct it.

The only viable solutions are to change their policies or change their messaging. Since changing their policies would mean aligning more with President Donald Trump, they’ve opted to change their messaging in both style and function.

One of the first iterations of this new, “bold” plan was to post a repetitive video made by at least 22 Senators. They literally repeat the same thing in an attempt to sell “The Big Lie,” a strategy first used by Nazis.

Fitting.

I talked about that on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, plus I discussed how DOGE is uncovering so many clear examples of waste, fraud, and corruption that it’s becoming very difficult to argue against the group.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we will be discussing:

- Cringe-Worthy Democrats Repeat 'The Big Lie' in Awkward Messaging Ahead of President Trump's Speech
- DOGE Drops Examples of Improper Payments They've Observed Already
- President Trump Halts Ukraine Aid
- Yes, It's Time to Divorce From NATO and Have a Trial Separation With Europe

