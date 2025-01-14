Gavin Newsom's Many Follies Are All Intentional and That Should Concern Us - The JD Rucker Show

JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
Jan 14, 2025
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics:
Did Gavin Newsom Inadvertently Admit to the Core Problem in California
Biden Aids 'Terrified' Trump Will Deny Him a State Funeral
Gavin Newsom Is Using Fire Fundraiser to Raise Funds for Himself
Hollywood Mocked God a Day Before the LA Fires Hit
Is Los Angeles Burning to Set Up SmartLA 2028
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
