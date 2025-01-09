JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Demonic AI, Blood Moons, Bill Gates' Death Panels, Failed LA Mayor, and More - The JD Rucker Show
Demonic AI, Blood Moons, Bill Gates’ Death Panels, Failed LA Mayor, and More - The JD Rucker Show

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed these topics: AI Researchers Thought They Were Building 'Gods' But May Have Unleashed the Demonic 3 Blood Moons Are Coming This Year That Are All Appearing Around Major Days on the Hebrew Calendar...
JD Rucker
Jan 09, 2025
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed these topics:
AI Researchers Thought They Were Building 'Gods' But May Have Unleashed the Demonic
3 Blood Moons Are Coming This Year That Are All Appearing Around Major Days on the Hebrew Calendar
Bill Gates Calls for ‘Death Panels’ to Euthanize Citizens Not ‘Worthy of Healthcare’
LA Mayor Karen Bass Really Is to Blame for the Tragic Fires
Merrick Garland Fights to Release Jack Smith’s Final Report After Judge Cannon Blocks Release
Pam Bondi Needs to Go After ActBlue as Soon as She's Running the DOJ
The Bizarre Connection Between the Vegas Cybertruck Bomber and Mystery Drones
JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
