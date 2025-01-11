On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics:
- DEI Programs Are Ending but Woke Practices Are Just Being Relabeled
- Don Jr Drops Bombs on Squad Member's Gaslighting
- ESG Is Not Dying, It's Just Getting Relabeled
- Gavin Newsom Whines About Misinformation
- How Can We Stop AGI?
- LA's Diversity Hire Fire Chief Points Finger at City of Los Angeles
- Mark Zuckerberg's Apology Tour Is a Trap
- Was the Malibu Fire Started to Destroy Diddy Evidence
Our Sponsors:
- Long-Term Storage Beef (Promo Code "JDR"): https://prepperfarms.com
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://rumblegold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/meds
Diddy’s Fire, DEI and ESG Dying, AGI Threats, Zuckerberg Lies Again, and More - The JD Rucker Show
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics: - DEI Programs Are Ending but Woke Practices Are Just Being Relabeled - Don Jr Drops Bombs on Squad Member's Gaslighting - ESG Is Not Dying, It's Just Getting Relabeled - Gavin Newsom...
Jan 11, 2025
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics:
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post