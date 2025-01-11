Diddy’s Fire, DEI and ESG Dying, AGI Threats, Zuckerberg Lies Again, and More - The JD Rucker Show

JD Rucker Show
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics:
- DEI Programs Are Ending but Woke Practices Are Just Being Relabeled
- Don Jr Drops Bombs on Squad Member's Gaslighting
- ESG Is Not Dying, It's Just Getting Relabeled
- Gavin Newsom Whines About Misinformation
- How Can We Stop AGI?
- LA's Diversity Hire Fire Chief Points Finger at City of Los Angeles
- Mark Zuckerberg's Apology Tour Is a Trap
- Was the Malibu Fire Started to Destroy Diddy Evidence

Our Sponsors:
- Long-Term Storage Beef (Promo Code "JDR"): https://prepperfarms.com
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://rumblegold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/meds

