Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More

Just when we thought things were getting back to normal, they took a strange turn today.
JD Rucker
Mar 12, 2025
Share
Transcript

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Ontario Premier Ford Reverses Quickly on 25% Electricity Surcharge
- Should We All Go Out and Buy Teslas or Tesla Stocks?
- The Ball Is in Russia's Court as Rubio and Waltz Negotiate Ceasefire With Ukraine
- CR Passes, Moves to the Senate Where Democrats May Shut It Down
- Levant: The 'Vote' for New Canadian PM Mark Carney Cannot Be Trusted
- House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
- Why Corrupt Homeless Programs in the US Desperately Need the DOGE Treatment
- House Republicans Must Pass Bills Americans Want, Then Make Senate Democrats Shoot Them Down

Our Sponsors:

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Storage Beef (Promo Code "JDR"): https://prepperfarms.com
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://rumblegold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/meds

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker