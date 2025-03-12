JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:
- Ontario Premier Ford Reverses Quickly on 25% Electricity Surcharge
- Should We All Go Out and Buy Teslas or Tesla Stocks?
- The Ball Is in Russia's Court as Rubio and Waltz Negotiate Ceasefire With Ukraine
- CR Passes, Moves to the Senate Where Democrats May Shut It Down
- Levant: The 'Vote' for New Canadian PM Mark Carney Cannot Be Trusted
- House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
- Why Corrupt Homeless Programs in the US Desperately Need the DOGE Treatment
- House Republicans Must Pass Bills Americans Want, Then Make Senate Democrats Shoot Them Down
