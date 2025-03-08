Playback speed
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More

With so much happening in the world, it's hard to believe we're already at the weekend. But that doesn't mean the news won't keep flowing.
JD Rucker
Mar 08, 2025
Transcript
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we will be discussing:

- Are Democrats Going to Abandon Boys in Girls’ Sports
- White House Hails Positive Jobs Report
- Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
- The Most Dangerous Under-the-Radar Democrat Is Going After Nancy Pelosi
- Could Laws 'Signed' by Joe Biden Be Voided

Our Sponsors:

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Storage Beef (Promo Code "JDR"): https://prepperfarms.com
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://rumblegold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/meds

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
