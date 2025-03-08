JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we will be discussing:
- Are Democrats Going to Abandon Boys in Girls’ Sports
- White House Hails Positive Jobs Report
- Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
- The Most Dangerous Under-the-Radar Democrat Is Going After Nancy Pelosi
- Could Laws 'Signed' by Joe Biden Be Voided
Our Sponsors:
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Storage Beef (Promo Code "JDR"): https://prepperfarms.com
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://rumblegold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/meds
